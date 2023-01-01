Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Submit property statement by January 31: Odisha govt to employees

The department has asked all the employees to submit their annual property statement online through the human resource management system latest by the end of the month.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday directed all its employees to submit their property statement by the end of January. The General Administration and Public Grievances department has asked department heads, revenue divisional commissioners, collectors and all government servants from the level of Group A to Group D to submit the complete declarations of all their movable immovable assets and their value as on January 1.

Stating that up-to-date filing of property statements is a prerequisite for promotion, the GA department in a letter stated the scheduled date for submission of the annual property statement for 2022 is January 31, 2023.

The department has asked all the employees to submit their annual property statement online through the human resource management system latest by the end of the month. Last year, the government allowed an extension thrice in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and elections.

Though there was no provision for making the poverty statement public, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December 2020 announced that all government employees from entry-level to chief secretary and people representatives from ward members to chief minister will disclose their property details.

Accordingly, the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959 was amended to pave the way for compulsory submission of property statements by all government employees.

