BDA to carry out survey to improve land use pattern in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the growing population in the state capital is affecting the land use pattern, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to carry out a survey to identify and demarcate land patches it has been allotted by the government for their future use and prevent encroachment.

An official from the planning wing of the agency said the move was essential to check rampant encroachment of the land in the city. He said the process has already been initiated to select the survey agency to carry out the field verification of the land parcels.

“We will take up these land patches to immediate use to check encroachment. The identified land could be used for a number of purposes including the development of affordable housing projects and the creation of open spaces,” the official said.

BDA officials said the population of the city which was around 8.40 lakh during the 2011 census is expected to increase to 30 lakh in the BDA area comprising Bhubaneswar and parts of Khurda and Jatani municipalities and Pipili NAC.

BDA has already implemented a number of housing projects at various locations in its planned area. However, there are still various unused plots and land parcels that form part of the saleable area within the BDA scheme. Officials said the survey agency will be selected through a tender process

