Govt grants one compensatory attempt for Odisha Civil Services Examination aspirants

The candidates will be allowed to write their answers in Odia except in language papers in the OCS exam from this year.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:29 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to allow one compensatory attempt to candidates who have already attained the upper age limit and exhausted their attempts, for appearing in the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE)-2022 this year.

In a notification on Monday, the General Administration and Public Grievance department said the compensatory attempt will be allowed to candidates who have appeared in either OCSE-2019, 2020 or 2021 but are otherwise ineligible to appear in the OCSE-2022 on account of the attainment of upper age limit or exhausted their maximum number of six attempts.

No further additional compensatory attempt to appear for the examination shall be allowed in future, the department added. The candidates will be allowed to write their answers in Odia except in language papers in the OCS exam from this year.

This was done on account of the delay in conducting the Odisha Civil Services, Combined Competitive Recruitment Examinations (CCRE) in each year during the period 2011-2014 and upon introduction of the UPSC pattern in the OCS exam, the department reasoned. 

Earlier, a group of aspirants had requested the government for two compensatory attempts in the OCSE-2022 and 2023 irrespective of age and attempts for candidates who had appeared for the examination in 2020 and 2021.

