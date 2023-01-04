Man held for killing wife in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mancheswar Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife whose decomposed body was recovered from an abandoned house in Koradakanta area of the city on Monday afternoon. Police said the accused Nalu Nayak, 30, confessed that he strangulated her wife Rita to death on December 28 night.

Nalu allegedly called Rita to accompany him to attend nature’s call and took her to an isolated place where the couple had a heated argument. He then slapped her before allegedly strangulating her to death. The postmortem of the body was done at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a postmortem of a 42-year-old woman, found dead under mysterious circumstances at an under-construction building within Nayapalli police limits on Monday, was also carried out at Capital Hospital. Police said further investigation will be done after receiving the postmortem report.

