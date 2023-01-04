Three killed in separate road mishaps in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID growing traffic menace, the state capital on Tuesday reported the death of three persons including two women in three separate road accidents. Sources said 23-year-old Debasish Pradhan, hailing from Banrapal in Angul, died after a truck hit his two-wheeler near Hi-Tech hospital.

The truck driver who was allegedly trying to flee the spot after the accident was caught by the locals and handed him over to police. Similarly, a woman Harapriya Rana, pillion-riding with his husband on a two-wheeler, on Puri bypass road, died after an auto-rickshaw allegedly hit their motorcycle. Police seized the vehicle, while the driver managed to flee, sources said.

On the other hand, a 45-year-old woman Phula Bindhani from Rahakrishna Slum in Chandrasekharpur area of the city, died after being mowed down by a bus going towards Damana from Nalco square. The driver managed to escape, while the bus was seized by police and a probe launched, sources said. Locals alleged that the accident took place due to poor enforcement of lane driving. Police couldn’t be reached for comments.

