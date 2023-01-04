Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three killed in separate road mishaps in Bhubaneswar

The truck driver who was allegedly trying to flee the spot after the accident was caught by the locals and handed him over to police.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID growing traffic menace, the state capital on Tuesday reported the death of three persons including two women in three separate road accidents. Sources said 23-year-old Debasish Pradhan, hailing from Banrapal in Angul, died after a truck hit his two-wheeler near Hi-Tech hospital.  

The truck driver who was allegedly trying to flee the spot after the accident was caught by the locals and handed him over to police. Similarly, a woman Harapriya Rana, pillion-riding with his husband on a two-wheeler, on Puri bypass road, died after an auto-rickshaw allegedly hit their motorcycle. Police seized the vehicle, while the driver managed to flee, sources said.  

On the other hand, a 45-year-old woman Phula Bindhani from Rahakrishna Slum in Chandrasekharpur area of the city, died after being mowed down by a bus going towards Damana from Nalco square. The driver managed to escape, while the bus was seized by police and a probe launched, sources said. Locals alleged that the accident took place due to poor enforcement of lane driving. Police couldn’t be reached for comments.

