Provisional list of 9.59 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries to be published today

Published: 16th January 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The long wait for selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) came to an end with the state government announcing January 16 as the date for publication of provisional list.

Initiating action for sanction of 8.17 lakh PMAY-G normal houses and 1.42 lakh special houses for cyclone Fani affected districts, the state government has invited objection to the beneficiary list if any which will be on display from January 16 to 24, 2023.

“The provisional list of beneficiaries will be displayed at GP offices, schools, AWCs and other important places of the village from January 16 to 24 for public scrutiny. If any ineligible household’s name is found in the list, public can file objection against the particular ineligible household. On receipt of the complaint, necessary action will be taken on due inquiry,” Panchayati Raj principal secretary SK Lohani told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Persons interested to file a complaint against ineligible households are advised to fill in the objection application form and drop it in the designated complaint box kept in gram panchayat or block office concerned.

Lohani said complaint may be lodged through the toll-free number 18003456770 or 155335. For submission of complaint online, the complainant may visit the website https://www.rhodisha.gov.in and click “Abhijog Dakhal”. 

The complainants are required to register his/her mobile number and provide personal details like name, block name, village name and GP name. The last date for filing the complaint is January 24, 2023.
Based on the complaints received, further inquiry will be done for deletion of all ineligible households from the provisional list of PMAY (G). The final list of eligible beneficiaries will be sent for obtaining approval of the gram sabha. The state government will issue work orders to eligible households for construction of houses, he added.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin
