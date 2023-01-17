Odisha’s Prantae Solutions wins National Startup Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Odisha-based health and wellness startup Prantae Solutions Pvt Ltd was awarded the National Startup Award-2022 by the Central government at New Delhi on Monday.

Founded by Bhubaneswar-based biotechnologist Sumona Kajree Mishra, the eight-year-old startup has been developing affordable technologies for rare and neglected disorders through medical devices and interventions. “The startup was born out of my experience of suffering from preeclampsia, a pregnancy disorder,” said Sumona.

Having done her PhD from the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Sumona has so far developed EyeRa, for early detection of preeclampsia; ProFolU, to monitor kidney health; Salubrious, which provides a solution for hidden hunger; and Embargo, which can detect antibiotics in food products.

Her startup has filed 11 trademarks of which, nine have been sanctioned. Earlier, Prantae Solutions had received the CII-IPR Award under the ‘Startup’ category for life sciences for best trademark portfolio.

The award recognises startups and enablers that have demonstrated exceptional capabilities not only financially but also in terms of measurable social impact. The award along with a cash prize of Rs 5 was given by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles.

