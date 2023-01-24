Home Cities Bhubaneswar

People from underprivileged sections enjoy Bhubaneswar Live show at DoT Fest

Members from transgender communities, beggars and persons staying in shelter for urban homeless (SUH) enjoyed the musical night at the Exhibition ground.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Promoting inclusiveness in celebration of the carnival during the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Monday continued to facilitate people from underprivileged sections to watch and enjoy the Bhubaneswar Live show at DoT Fest. 

Members from transgender communities, beggars and persons staying in shelter for urban homeless (SUH) enjoyed the musical night at the Exhibition ground. A number of members from the transgender community as well as over 100 beneficiaries from three beggar rehabilitation centres and one SUH were given free passes and were brought to the venue to enjoy the fusion fiesta of Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan and Shrinidi Ghatate on the day nine of Bhubaneswar Live. 

Earlier, the BDA and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also facilitated slum dwellers and residents of all 67 wards to watch the DoT FEST that has emerged as one of the biggest cultural fest in the city during the hockey World Cup. 

BDA VC Balwant Singh said from the beginning of the festival they have been promoting inclusiveness and equitable representation from all walks of life in celebration of the fest and the hockey World Cup. 
He said communities in the capital city have supported tremendously in developing an atmosphere to host festivals. 

