Utkalmani’s birthplace in Odisha to be ready for tourists in three weeks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The redeveloped Suando village - the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das - in Puri district, which was supposed to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 26 this year, will take three more weeks to be completed. Besides, there are plans to introduce water sports on river Bhargavi flowing close to the village.

Officials said work on the comprehensive development plan for birthplace of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das is nearing completion. While his ancestral house has been renovated and a memorial museum set up to showcase his life and times, several public amenities have been developed in the village to attract tourists.

Culture department officials said the museum includes many objects that were used by him, his books and rare photographs. While the entire village has been beautified, a Shiva temple, a park, children’s playground, pond, canteen, shopping complex at Bhargavi river bank are being developed, officials said and added that the village will be ready for inauguration within the next three weeks. A reception centre and an information centre have been set up on the main road to the village.

The state government had in 2021 earmarked Rs 25.25 crore for turning Suando into a heritage village. In addition to developing Suando village, there are also plans to introduce water sports on river Bhargavi flowing through the village to attract tourists. “We have sent a proposal in this regard to the state government which is pending approval,” said Puri collector Samartha Verma.

The Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Ltd under Works department had also called a tender in this regard. According to the proposal, the water sports facility is aimed at serving as a recreation facility for tourists visiting the birthplace of Utkalmani and some of the suggested activities include water skiing, kite surfing, kayaking, water scooter rides, boating and canoeing, among other things.

AMENITIES FOR VISITORS

Memorial museum

Children’s playground

Shiva temple

Redeveloped pond

Canteen

Shopping complex

