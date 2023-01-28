Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Youth held for killing minor boy in Odisha 

However, police investigation suggests the accused had murdered the minor boy before contacting his parents for ransom.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 25-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old minor boy in Khurda district late on Monday night.The accused, Ashirbad Pradhan of Khamar Sahi in Badahantuad had pre-planned the murder of his friend Ashutosh Mohapatra of the locality, said the police. Mohapatra, who was a Plus II second year science student of Godavarish Mahavidyalaya, used to reportedly blackmail Pradhan over his relationships with several women. Sources said Mohapatra threatened Pradhan to reveal his relationships and demanded money from him.

The police, however, did not confirm the claims and said more details will emerge while questioning the accused who has been brought on a two-day remand starting Friday. Police said Pradhan is a BSc graduate but was not employed. He had invited Mohapatra to his under-construction house in Dikhitpada within Banpur police limits on Monday. Pradhan offered alcohol to Mohapatra and strangulated him to death using a rope when he was in an inebriated state.

Pradhan used the same rope to tie Mohapatra’s legs and disposed of the body in a well on the premises of his under-construction house. In an attempt to hoodwink Mohapatra’s parents, Pradhan contacted them on WhatsApp using the mobile phone of their son.

Pradhan demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom from the family members of the deceased. Mohapatra’s family members lodged a kidnapping complaint in Banpur police station on Tuesday and a case was registered in this connection. However, police investigation suggests the accused had murdered the minor boy before contacting his parents for ransom. “The call detail records of Mohapatra were examined and Pradhan rounded up for questioning. He confessed to have committed the crime and was arrested,” said Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria.

