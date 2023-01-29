National Human Rights Commission seeks report on young cricketer’s death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought for an action taken report from Cuttack DCP, Puri collector and SP in connection with the suspicious death of young cricketer Rajashree Swain. The apex human rights panel has asked the authorities to submit the report within four weeks following a petition by human rights defender and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

According to the NHRC proceeding, 26-year-old Swain, a native of Bhuagaon in Puri district, was found hanging inside a forest under mysterious circumstances on January 13, three days after she went missing.

The family members of the victim had held authorities of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) responsible for her death as the victim was not selected for a championship in Puducherry.

It is further alleged that the family of the victim is leading a miserable life due to the apathetical approach of the authorities. Tripathy had requested the NHRC to ensure independent and impartial investigation of the case and ensure benefits of the welfare schemes to the bereaved family with adequate compensation.

