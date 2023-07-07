CM Naveen launches ‘Ama Pokhari’ to rejuvenate water bodies 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched ‘Ama Pokhari’ Yojana to rejuvenate around 2,000 large water bodies in all 115 urban local bodies of the state. Around `120 crore will be spent on the implementation of the initiative.

Launching the project, the chief minister said the project will be implemented using natural and organic methodology to improve the climate of surrounding areas. The water bodies will also be developed for recreation of citizens and their surroundings will get an aesthetic facelift.

The renovation and maintenance of the water bodies will be done in collaboration with members of Mission Shakti. “This will help in developing healthy public spaces for recreation and strengthen the ecological fabric of cities,” he added.

Stating implementation of the initiative will improve the quality of life in urban areas, the chief minister praised Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur municipal corporations for the successful implementation of the pilot project. He asked officials to complete the project within the stipulated time period.

Lauding the members of Mission Shakti, he said they are team workers. “Mission Shakti members have never failed to execute any work entrusted to them,” the chief minister said adding the members can also successfully implement the ‘Ama Pokhari’ project.

The chief minister also felicitated Anand Malligavad, known as the ‘lake man’ of India. Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said that members of Mission Shakti groups will also protect the ponds.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched ‘Ama Pokhari’ Yojana to rejuvenate around 2,000 large water bodies in all 115 urban local bodies of the state. Around `120 crore will be spent on the implementation of the initiative. Launching the project, the chief minister said the project will be implemented using natural and organic methodology to improve the climate of surrounding areas. The water bodies will also be developed for recreation of citizens and their surroundings will get an aesthetic facelift. The renovation and maintenance of the water bodies will be done in collaboration with members of Mission Shakti. “This will help in developing healthy public spaces for recreation and strengthen the ecological fabric of cities,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating implementation of the initiative will improve the quality of life in urban areas, the chief minister praised Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur municipal corporations for the successful implementation of the pilot project. He asked officials to complete the project within the stipulated time period. Lauding the members of Mission Shakti, he said they are team workers. “Mission Shakti members have never failed to execute any work entrusted to them,” the chief minister said adding the members can also successfully implement the ‘Ama Pokhari’ project. The chief minister also felicitated Anand Malligavad, known as the ‘lake man’ of India. Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said that members of Mission Shakti groups will also protect the ponds.