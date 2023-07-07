Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen launches ‘Ama Pokhari’ to rejuvenate water bodies 

He asked officials to complete the project within the stipulated time period.

Published: 07th July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha CM and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched ‘Ama Pokhari’ Yojana to rejuvenate around 2,000 large water bodies in all 115 urban local bodies of the state. Around `120 crore will be spent on the implementation of the initiative.

Launching the project, the chief minister said the project will be implemented using natural and organic methodology to improve the climate of surrounding areas. The water bodies will also be developed for recreation of citizens and their surroundings will get an aesthetic facelift.

The renovation and maintenance of the water bodies will be done in collaboration with members of Mission Shakti. “This will help in developing healthy public spaces for recreation and strengthen the ecological fabric of cities,” he added.

Stating implementation of the initiative will improve the quality of life in urban areas, the chief minister praised Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur municipal corporations for the successful implementation of the pilot project. He asked officials to complete the project within the stipulated time period.

Lauding the members of Mission Shakti, he said they are team workers. “Mission Shakti members have never failed to execute any work entrusted to them,” the chief minister said adding the members can also successfully implement the ‘Ama Pokhari’ project. 

The chief minister also felicitated Anand Malligavad, known as the ‘lake man’ of India. Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said that members of Mission Shakti groups will also protect the ponds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief minister Naveen Patnaik Ama Pokhari water bodies
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp