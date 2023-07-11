Kui language inclusion in 8th schedule gets approval of Odisha govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to recommend the inclusion of the Kui language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution of India. Inclusion of Kui in the eighth schedule will help in the preservation, promotion and propagation of the language and culture, a cabinet brief said.

Besides, publication, creation of content and recognition will get momentum. It will create an eco-system to facilitate research and studies anchored around the preservation, promotion and propagation of the Kui language. The cabinet maintained that more than seven lakh Kui-speaking indigenous people will benefit from the decision. Besides, it will also have no financial implications.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved the proposal to exempt stamp duty and registration fees for fresh leases between IDCO and lessee for surrendered land. The benefit can be availed if the original lessees or industrial units have applied for the surrender of land for an unused portion of leased land. This will facilitate prospective entrepreneurs for the development of industries in the state.

The cabinet also approved the lowest tender of Rs 97.24 crore for the construction of a high-level bridge over Kharasrota river on Nua Bazaar-Balighat road in Kendrapara district on EPC mode of contract. The work is targeted to be completed in 30 months. It will provide connectivity between Aul and Rajkanika blocks in Kendrapara and Chandbali blocks in Bhadrak district.

