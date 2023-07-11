Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Low pressure likely in 3rd week, to end long dry spell in Odisha

Odisha which is currently experiencing a weak monsoon run may see an increase in rainfall from the third week as a low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

Published: 11th July 2023 10:52 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha which is currently experiencing a weak monsoon run may see an increase in rainfall from the third week as a low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said models indicate the likely development of a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast around July 16. There is a possibility the system may intensify into low pressure. SOA University’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) corroborated the prediction and said south-easterly wind will lead to an increase in rainfall activity for the next three days. 

There is a probability of the formation of a cyclonic circulation which will increase precipitation in the state from July 18 and lead to the formation of a low-pressure area the same day, said Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of CEC.  The system may gradually intensify into a deep depression by July 20. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall could occur at most places between July 21 and 23 across north and western Odisha, he said. Odisha has received below-normal rainfall in the last 10 days.

“The monsoon trough is lying north from its normal eastern side and this position is not favourable for Odisha. The trough is expected to return to its normal position by the end of this week,” said Umasankar Das, a scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

