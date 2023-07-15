Ravenshaw university tops UG cut-off chart

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ravenshaw university has yet again posted the highest cut-off for admission to under-graduate (UG) courses, in all the four streams of arts, physical science, biological science and commerce.The cut-off for first phase admission to 1,041 degree colleges was released by the department of Higher Education on Friday. When it comes to arts stream, Ravenshaw has posted the highest cut-off ranging between 89.6 per cent (political science) and 82.40 (sociology) for all the nine subjects that it’s offering as honours. It is followed by BJB autonomous college which has sought 87.17 to 82.67 per cent (pc) for admission to subjects like geography, political science, english, economics and psychology.

In the physical science stream, BJB college has sought the highest 91.33 pc for physics followed by Ravenshaw which posted 93.17 for the subject. Ravenshaw has sought the highest 91.33 for chemistry, 91.83 pc for mathematics. In biological science, Ravenshaw has posted 94.5 pc for zoology and 92.2 pc for botany. It is again followed by BJB college where the highest cut-off for zoology was 93 pc and 90 pc for botany. RD Women’s university and Basic Science & Humanities college figured in the top-5 college list as far as biological science is concerned. RD sought 89.8 pc for admission to zoology, 89.2 pc for biotechnology and 85.5 pc for botany whereas Basic Science & Humanities college sought 89.2 pc for zoology and 85.33 for botany. When it comes to commerce stream, Ravenshaw has sought 86.83 pc followed by BJB college at 85.83 pc. Cuttack’s JKBK college sought the third highest percentage of 81 pc in the subject.

This year, admission to 4-year Integrated BA BEd and BSc BEd in different honours subjects offered by Fakir Mohan College at Balasore, Samanta Chandra Sekhar college at Puri and Maharaja Purna Chandra (autonomous) College at Baripada is also being done through the students academic management system. Under this integrated course, students study UG course with honours for the first three years and the final year is meant for BEd course. For these courses, the highest cut-off in arts stream (7 honours subjects) ranges between 91.8 pc and 90.1 pc. Similarly, in the physical science stream, the highest cut-off is 94.5 pc to 92.3 pc for physics, chemistry and mathematics. And in BSc BEd in biological science, the cut-off ranges between 95.6 pc and 93 pc.

