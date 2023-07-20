Economy meals for passengers in general coaches in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Passengers travelling in general seating coaches can now get economy meals, snacks/combo meals and affordable packaged drinking water. The meals will be supplied from the kitchen units of refreshment rooms and Jan Ahaars of IRCTC.

As directed by the Railway Board, East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Eastern Railway (SER) have made provision of economy meals, snacks/combo meals to be served through extended service counters placed at the platform near seating coaches. Altogether, 64 railway stations, including three in Odisha, have been selected for this service in the first phase.

The stations included are Rourkela, Jharsuguda and Balasore. More stations to offer the facility are being identified. Stations, including Khurda Road, will be added in the second phase. A railway official said the provision of the extended service counters at the platforms has been introduced on an experimental basis for a period of six months. IRCTC zones have been advised to implement the service through the kitchen units for facilitating passengers of general seating coaches. IRCTC has also been advised to undertake this activity in coordination with zonal railways, he said.

“The facility is already available in three stations in the state. Efforts are being made to source water glasses of 200 ml packaged drinking water at stations wherever feasible and till such time one-litre bottle of packaged drinking water is available for passengers,” the railway official said.

