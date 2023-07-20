Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Economy meals for passengers in general coaches in Odisha

The stations included are Rourkela, Jharsuguda and Balasore. 

Published: 20th July 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

poori

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Passengers travelling in general seating coaches can now get economy meals, snacks/combo meals and affordable packaged drinking water. The meals will be supplied from the kitchen units of refreshment rooms and Jan Ahaars of IRCTC.

As directed by the Railway Board, East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Eastern Railway (SER) have made provision of economy meals, snacks/combo meals to be served through extended service counters placed at the platform near seating coaches. Altogether, 64 railway stations, including three in Odisha, have been selected for this service in the first phase.

The stations included are Rourkela, Jharsuguda and Balasore. More stations to offer the facility are being identified. Stations, including Khurda Road, will be added in the second phase. A railway official said the provision of the extended service counters at the platforms has been introduced on an experimental basis for a period of six months. IRCTC zones have been advised to implement the service through the kitchen units for facilitating passengers of general seating coaches. IRCTC has also been advised to undertake this activity in coordination with zonal railways, he said.

“The facility is already available in three stations in the state. Efforts are being made to source water glasses of 200 ml packaged drinking water at stations wherever feasible and till such time one-litre bottle of packaged drinking water is available for passengers,” the railway official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economy meals for passengers general coaches

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp