Home Cities Bhubaneswar

GED basti murder: Prime accused surrenders in Bhubaneswar

Sujit is a native of Nayagarh district and had fled along with the other accused after murdering Sushant.

Published: 02nd June 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The prime accused involved in the murder of a 34-year-old man of GED basti surrendered before a court here on Wednesday, said DCP Prateek Singh. As per police’s initial investigation, Sujit Nayak of the same locality along with at least three others has hacked Sushant Nayak to death in the wee hours of May 24.

Sujit’s nephew Vishal had allegedly molested Sushant’s niece in April. Sujit and his relatives committed the gruesome crime as Sushant’s family members lodged a molestation complaint at Capital police station on April 25. “The police had launched an operation to nab the accused and searches were conducted in Cuttack, Nayagarh and Khurda districts,” said Singh.

Sujit is a native of Nayagarh district and had fled along with the other accused after murdering Sushant. Capital police station will request the court to take Sujit on seven-day remand for interrogating him. Efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the crime, said Singh. Sushant was working as a housekeeping staff in Central Horticultural Experiment Station (CHES) in Aiginia here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushant Nayak Murder
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp