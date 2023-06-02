GED basti murder: Prime accused surrenders in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The prime accused involved in the murder of a 34-year-old man of GED basti surrendered before a court here on Wednesday, said DCP Prateek Singh. As per police’s initial investigation, Sujit Nayak of the same locality along with at least three others has hacked Sushant Nayak to death in the wee hours of May 24.

Sujit’s nephew Vishal had allegedly molested Sushant’s niece in April. Sujit and his relatives committed the gruesome crime as Sushant’s family members lodged a molestation complaint at Capital police station on April 25. “The police had launched an operation to nab the accused and searches were conducted in Cuttack, Nayagarh and Khurda districts,” said Singh.

Sujit is a native of Nayagarh district and had fled along with the other accused after murdering Sushant. Capital police station will request the court to take Sujit on seven-day remand for interrogating him. Efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the crime, said Singh. Sushant was working as a housekeeping staff in Central Horticultural Experiment Station (CHES) in Aiginia here.

