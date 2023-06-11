Home Cities Bhubaneswar

GSI proposes 'Geo Heritage' tag for Jurassic age ‘Natural Arch’ in Odisha

If it is done, it will be the biggest natural arch of the country to have the Geo Heritage tag, said officials of GSI here.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

The Natural Arch in Kanika range of Sundargarh forest division | Express

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state unit of Geological Survey of India (GSI) has proposed to declare the ‘Natural Arch’ in Kanika range of Sundargarh forest division, believed to be dating back to the Jurassic period a Geo Heritage Site. 

If it is done, it will be the biggest natural arch of the country to have the Geo Heritage tag, said officials of GSI here. As per geological scientists, the oval-shaped arch has a length of 30 metres at the base and is 12 metre high. The alcove of the natural arch, has maximum height and width of 7 metres and 15 metres respectively. Apart from the arch at Sundargarh, India has two others- one at Tirumala hills in Tirupati and another at Andaman and Nicobar. However, both of them are smaller compared to the one in Sundargarh, said GSI senior scientist Kailash Sahoo. 

Scientists said the natural arch present in ferruginous sandstone of Upper Kamthi formation, dates back to about 184 to 160 million years in lower to middle Jurassic age. Research on geological significance of the site, located in dense Chhengapahar reserve forest near Brahmani village in Kanika range of Sundargarh, was started as recently as 2017 after researchers discovered it during exploration of coal in the district. 
The natural arch and its surrounding area is a storehouse of different primary sedimentary structures like planner and cross-bedding along with occasional current ripples signifying high energy fluvial environment during sedimentation, GSI researchers said. 

They said formation of the natural arch could be due to fault activities and nature of lithotype which have enhanced the process of sub-aerial weathering over a long period. Considering its scientific and academic significance as well as aesthetic value, the site needs to be preserved. 

Accordingly, the GSI state unit along with Sundargarh forest division carried out an awareness drive in the district recently for its protection, officials said. They said steps are also being taken for promotion of the proposed geo-heritage or geo-relic site as a cultural pride and ‘Brahmani natural arch.’ It could be promoted and preserved under eco-tourism sites, they said.  GSI had earlier declared Pillo Lava at Nomira in Keonjhar district as a Geo Heritage Site.

