Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rath Yatra celebration: Ganjam couple finds daughter in doll

The couple, which is blessed with two sons, said they adopted Radha Rani from Vrindavan in 2019.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ganjam couple

Narasingha Das and his wife Purnabashi of Berhampur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Among the lakhs of devotees who gathered at the Grand Road on Tuesday, Narasingha Das and his wife Purnabashi of Berhampur were an uncommon sight.

Carrying a beautiful doll decked up with flowers and jewellery in their arms, the couple took turns to show her to the Trinity seated atop the chariots and seek blessings for her. “She is our daughter and we call her Radha Rani and Laadli,” said Purnabasi.

The couple, which is blessed with two sons, said they adopted Radha Rani from Vrindavan in 2019.

“Our family elders had told us that our life is incomplete without kanyadaan. So during a visit to Vrindavan, we decided to bring Radha Rani home. She has been an integral member of our family since then,” said Narasingha.

This is the third year they have brought Radha Rani to Rath Yatra. “Since the Srimandir reopened after the Covid pandemic, we bring her to the temple once every two months,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam couple Rath Yatra celebration daughter in doll
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp