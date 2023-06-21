Super-specialty hospital inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: URO Nephro Center of Excellence, a super-speciality hospital, was inaugurated by Advanced Urocare Private Limited here on the occasion of Rath Yatra on Tuesday. The new OPD block located at Shree Vihar, Patia, in front of the IOCL office, was inaugurated by the former chief secretary and OERC chairman Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

The facility will be a dedicated standalone super-speciality centre for Urology and Nephrology. The proprietors of the unit are senior physician Dr Purna Chandra Rath and senior consultant (urologist) Dr Debadarshi Rath.

The unit has been launched with a vision to treat patients of UTI, prostate, stone, cancer, and kidney failure with all modern equipment available at the present time such as endoscopy, laparoscopy, laser and robotics in the near future, said Dr Debadarshi who has been practising in Bhubaneswar for more than 10 years and is known for his quality of care and compassion.

He had been associated earlier with various organisations like SUM, CARE, AMRI, Utkal, Kalinga Hospital, Sparsh and Kar Clinic. The unit has a mission to provide tertiary healthcare facility by a team of experienced doctors to every strata of society at an affordable cost with the best of treatment covering all kinds of health insurance including BSKY, he informed.

