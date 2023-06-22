IT firm onboards its first non-human employee in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid layoff fears due to the explosive growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the globe, an IT consulting company has come up with a unique human-AI synergy with the onboarding of its first non-human employee.

City-based CSM Technologies has employed Medha K, an AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) chatbot, which can understand and generate text based on the prompts and keywords the user provides. Company sources said, Medha K, a knowledge assistant, has been integrated with ChatGPT to assist CSM’s internal employees. It can also fine-tune language models, incorporate human feedback and employ the most effective learning methods to ensure a seamless experience.

Founder and CEO of CSM Tech Priyadarshi Nanu Pany said the successful onboarding of Medha K proves AI would not substitute humans, but instead complement and augment them at workplaces. “The future belongs to symbiotic or collaborative intelligence where humans and AI work in concert to complement and enhance each other’s strengths. This chatbot is a testimony to the possibilities that can be unlocked with the right human-AI synergy,” he said. Since generative AI keeps evolving, the IT firm is keen to tap opportunities and develop disruptive solutions.

As a formidable text-generating machine, Medha K has been integrated with the employee database to identify individuals and will have access to additional business data like attendance, leave, training, tour and off-boarding. The knowledge assistant is best suited to navigating iterative and mundane tasks. Even without human intervention, this AI tool can respond accurately to customer queries using language models.

CSM Tech has planned to upgrade the chatbot with new features like voice-over implementation wherein any user can search for anything without inputting text. Search implementation would also be improved by feeding more data or providing high-end training to the chatbot. It will also be developed as a useful tool for the company’s critical functions like sales and marketing.

“With its remarkable ability to mimic human thought processes, Medha K can analyze data and extract insights that optimise trends specific to the job at hand. AI solutions like this will spur humans and AI to complement and enhance each other’s strengths in the near future,” Pany added.

