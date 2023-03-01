Plastic rice in PDS arumour, says Odisha Minister Atanu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought an investigation into the allegations of plastic rice being supplied to beneficiaries in the state under the public distribution system (PDS), the Odisha government on Tuesday termed the allegations as rumours.

Clarifying that no plastic rice is being distributed, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said fortified rice laced with vitamins is being supplied to PDS beneficiaries. He said similar rumours were spread when the vitamin laced rice was first distributed in Malkangiri district as a pilot project and beneficiaries came to know the fact after awareness campaigns were organised across the district.

The minister said one kg of fortified rice, which is a mix of fortified rice kernels, is being added to a quintal of normal rice so that people consuming the rice will get adequate vitamins and nutrition and it will prevent anaemia.

“Some people are making baseless claims. Districts have been asked to make people aware about the fortified rice. The rice is being distributed after due tests in government approved laboratories and obtaining necessary approval,” he added.

On Monday, Pradhan had written to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal seeking his intervention in directing officials of his ministry to investigate the issue and take suitable measures to spread awareness about the supply of fortified rice.

