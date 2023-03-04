Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Elephants in Similipal tiger reserve in urgent need of fodder enrichment, says Lokayukta member

In Similipal, where elephants are found in large numbers, the resources are shrinking and forcing the jumbos to struggle for fodder.

File photo of the entrance gate of Similipal Tiger Reserve | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Similipal tiger reserve needs urgent measures for fodder enrichment to save its existing elephant population, Lokayukta member and former PCCF Debabrata Swain said on Friday.Addressing the Odisha Wildlife Conclave 2023, organised jointly by the Nature and Wildlife Conservation Society of Odisha (NWCSO) and Ever Green Forum here, Swain said the problem elephants in Similipal forest are facing now is lack of sufficient fodder. The long ranging animal consumes over 100 plant species. The daily intake of an elephant, which forages for over 18 hours daily, is around 135 kg.  

However, in Similipal, where elephants are found in large numbers, the resources are shrinking and forcing the jumbos to struggle for fodder. “The Forest department should intervene urgently to enrich the forest of the protected habitat with fodder plants. Staple plants such as ‘Salia’ and ‘Kanta’ bamboos should be planted on a large scale to enrich the forest and prevent the gentle giants from straying towards human habitations,” he said.

Conservator of Forests Manoj V Nair in his address spoke on the need for focus on resident birds found in Odisha. He stressed ex-situ conservation, bird survey and capacity building of frontline staff of the department in protection and monitoring of the bird species of the state.

Tourism, Excise and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Aswini Kumar Patra emphasised on the role of wildlife for ecological balance. PCCF Debidutta Biswal spoke at length on the efforts of the state government and Forest department in safeguarding the wildlife and their habitat. Former chief wildlife warden and president of NWCSO Saroj Kumar Patnaik, former NTCA member secretary Anup Nayak and other dignitaries also spoke. A souvenir and the Odia book ‘Panira Raja Kumbhira’ (Crocodile- the King of water) were released by the guests on the occasion.

