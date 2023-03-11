Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Museum of Justice thrown open to public in Cuttack

Published: 11th March 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The refurbished Museum of Justice set up by the Orissa High Court inside Barabati fort in Cuttack was thrown open to public on Friday.The museum was opened for public in the presence of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and other judges of the High Court.

The chief justice on the occasion applauded the contribution of the members of the consultative committee for their guidance in shaping the Museum. He also lauded the efforts of others including INTACH, Piloo Mody College of Architecture, CMC and Works department who contributed to the effort.

The museum will remain open for public everyday except Monday from 10 am to 6 pm. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal had inaugurated the museum last month. The museum has a theme pavilion containing digital timeline of Orissa HC.

