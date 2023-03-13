Burning waste in open to attract Rs 10,000 fine: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to stem the problem of rising air pollution and temperature in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to clamp down on burning of garbage and other waste in the open. Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said Rs 10,000 fine will be imposed against those found burning waste or garbage instead of handing it over to the collection vehicles.

“A standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard will be formulated and notified after the matter is discussed in the next round of corporation meeting. However, we have already asked the sanitation inspectors at ward-level to impose penalty against those found burning waste in their jurisdiction,” Kulange said.

The commissioner said the move will serve two purposes. “Apart from helping in BMC’s efforts to check air pollution, the move will also prove helpful during summer.” Accordingly, the drive will be strictly enforced from this month itself, he said.

As it is the air quality index (AQI) in the city with prominent pollutant PM10 has been found to be deteriorating as the ambient air quality data of Bhubaneswar recorded by the OSPCB had revealed. Besides, the heat index prepared by the BMC with the help of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) had also found that nearly two dozen wards in the state capital are prone to severe heat conditions and fall in the red category.

Kulange said the civic body has set a target to bring down the PM10 level to below 60mg/m3 within a year. Steps are also being taken to reduce the level of PM 2.5, another major pollutant in the air.

Besides, he said, the civic body is also taking measures to tackle summer effectively in the city, especially in the wards and areas found to be more vulnerable to heat in the heat index.

The zonal deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure proper functioning of UPHCs and UCHCs. They have also been asked to ensure functioning of temporary water kiosks from 9 am to 4 pm. Provision of water kiosks will also be made for labourers in different places. A meeting with stakeholders of construction work will be held soon, the BMC commissioner said.

