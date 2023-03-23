Rain pounds Bhubaneswar, many areas waterlogged

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was hit in parts of the state capital as rainwater entered some houses and also caused waterlogging in certain localities after the city received a heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon under the influence of western disturbances.

As per reports, rainwater that started overflowing from the drain in the Laxmi Sagar area entered a few houses in the Jaali Gali of the Chintamaniswar area. The civic body had to commission a pump to drain out the water from the locality, said an official from the drainage section of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC officials also said heavy showers also affected the ongoing drainage expansion work in stormwater channel-6 in the Chintamaniswar locality. Apart from this, the thunderstorm also led to mild waterlogging in parts of the Palasuni-Satya Vihar road and other localities.

BMC officials said the drainage repair and restoration work in the city is in progress and is expected to be wrapped up prior to monsoon.

