Home Cities Bhubaneswar

1 acre encroached land of Srimandir in capital freed

Sources said after getting information about the encroached land at Koradakanta and Badagada areas, the temple administration sent an application to the BDA requesting help for freeing its land.

Published: 17th May 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Srimandir in Puri. (File Photo)

Srimandir in Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, with the help of an enforcement squad of BDA, managed to recover around one acre land in the name of Srimandir from encroachment in the state capital. Sources said after getting information about the encroached land at Koradakanta and Badagada areas, the temple administration sent an application to the BDA requesting help for freeing its land.

Accordingly, an enforcement squad of BDA along with SJTA officials reached the spot and evicted encroachment of the land bearing Khata no 463 and Plot No 116 in Koradakanta.The squad demolished an under-construction plinth of about 20 ft established for construction of a new house on the encroached land. Besides, 25 temporary sheds and three makeshift kiosks were also razed. The eviction was carried out in presence of SJTA officials and one platoon police force, said an official from BDA.

“Though the temple administration has also sought requisition for removal of encroachment within Badagada police limits, it couldn’t be accomplished on the day. The space will be freed after its demarcation on Tuesday,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration BDA Srimandir encroachment
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp