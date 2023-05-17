1 acre encroached land of Srimandir in capital freed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, with the help of an enforcement squad of BDA, managed to recover around one acre land in the name of Srimandir from encroachment in the state capital. Sources said after getting information about the encroached land at Koradakanta and Badagada areas, the temple administration sent an application to the BDA requesting help for freeing its land.

Accordingly, an enforcement squad of BDA along with SJTA officials reached the spot and evicted encroachment of the land bearing Khata no 463 and Plot No 116 in Koradakanta.The squad demolished an under-construction plinth of about 20 ft established for construction of a new house on the encroached land. Besides, 25 temporary sheds and three makeshift kiosks were also razed. The eviction was carried out in presence of SJTA officials and one platoon police force, said an official from BDA.

“Though the temple administration has also sought requisition for removal of encroachment within Badagada police limits, it couldn’t be accomplished on the day. The space will be freed after its demarcation on Tuesday,” he informed.

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, with the help of an enforcement squad of BDA, managed to recover around one acre land in the name of Srimandir from encroachment in the state capital. Sources said after getting information about the encroached land at Koradakanta and Badagada areas, the temple administration sent an application to the BDA requesting help for freeing its land. Accordingly, an enforcement squad of BDA along with SJTA officials reached the spot and evicted encroachment of the land bearing Khata no 463 and Plot No 116 in Koradakanta.The squad demolished an under-construction plinth of about 20 ft established for construction of a new house on the encroached land. Besides, 25 temporary sheds and three makeshift kiosks were also razed. The eviction was carried out in presence of SJTA officials and one platoon police force, said an official from BDA. “Though the temple administration has also sought requisition for removal of encroachment within Badagada police limits, it couldn’t be accomplished on the day. The space will be freed after its demarcation on Tuesday,” he informed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });