Construction sites of two star-hotels seized by BDA over lease rule violation

Labourers from both the sites have been vacated and BDA will be issuing show causes to project owners. Fines will also be imposed on them, officials added.

Published: 17th May 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

BDA officials conduct an inspection at the site of one hotel I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday sealed construction sites of two-star hotels in the capital over an alleged violation of lease rules. BDA officials said a hotel project taken up on around 2.5 acre land near Delta square and another such hotel project under construction on 2 acre land at Bharatpur area were sealed.

“Government land had been allotted on lease for construction of five-star hotels on both the sites,” said an official from the enforcement team of BDA. However, both the projects were found flouting the lease norms, he added. While developers in the projects failed to complete the works in a time-bound manner, officials concerned also received complaints of deviation in construction plans.

Besides, there were other lapses including non-compliance to certain lease rules. Labourers from both the sites have been vacated and BDA will be issuing show causes to project owners. Fines will also be imposed on them, officials added.

