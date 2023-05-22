Cashless treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is set to extend cashless treatment facilities to all Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries, making it the sixth AIIMS in the country to do so. Patient care facilities available at AIIMS will be extended to CGHS beneficiaries on a cashless basis.

An agreement was signed between the AIIMS and CGHS in the presence of Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday. The facility will benefit both serving employees and pensioners, especially senior citizens, who find it difficult to submit individual reimbursement claims and follow-up approvals.

CGHS pensioners and other entitled categories of beneficiaries will be eligible for cashless treatment in OPD, investigations and indoor treatment. AIIMS has been asked to create a separate helpdesk and accounting system for CGHS beneficiaries. Medicines prescribed by the doctors at AIIMS for OPD treatment or at the time of discharge from AIIMS will be collected by the beneficiaries through CGHS.

