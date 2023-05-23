Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen inaugurates ITC’s ICML at Khurda

 The unit is powered by sophisticated equipment having integrated data analytics and cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to make Odisha the industrial hub of the country.

Inaugurating ITC’s state-of-the-art integrated consumer goods manufacturing and logistics (ICML) at Khurda, the chief minister congratulated chairman Sanjeev Puri and requested him to expand the footprint of the company in the state. Stating that food processing sector is one of the priorities in the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022 announced by the government, the chief minister said the ICML facility of ITC, one of the country’s prominent conglomerates will be a significant milestone for Odisha.

It is the first ICML facility in Odisha and spans an area of 35 acre. The facility is strategically planned to accommodate seven production lines dedicated to producing ITC’s world-class food brands in phases.  The unit is powered by sophisticated equipment having integrated data analytics and cutting-edge digital infrastructure. The facility will employ over 55 per cent women at an overall factory level. The company will also continue to support local entrepreneurship. 

