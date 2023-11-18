Man robs car using toy gun, arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was arrested by police for allegedly robbing a car using a toy gun.

The accused, Rudra Prasad Mohanty of Berhampur had gone to his brother in-law Manoj Kumar Purohit’s rented flat in Sundarpada on Thursday morning and demanded Rs 50,000 from him brandishing a gun which was later found to be a toy.

When Purohit refused to give the money, Mohanty threatened the apartment’s security guard and took away the key of a car belonging to the owner of a flat named Sanjay Kumar Patsani.

While Mohanty fled with the car, Purohit immediately lodged a complaint in this regard in Airfield police station. A police team then nabbed Mohanty near Pipili and seized the stolen car and toy gun from him. Police said the accused has criminal antecedents.

