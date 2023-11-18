Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man robs car using toy gun, arrested

When Purohit refused to give the money, Mohanty threatened the apartment’s security guard and took away the key of a car belonging to the owner of a flat named Sanjay Kumar Patsani.

Published: 18th November 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

gun

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was arrested by police for allegedly robbing a car using a toy gun.

The accused, Rudra Prasad Mohanty of Berhampur had gone to his brother in-law Manoj Kumar Purohit’s rented flat in Sundarpada on Thursday morning and demanded Rs 50,000 from him brandishing a gun which was later found to be a toy.

When Purohit refused to give the money, Mohanty threatened the apartment’s security guard and took away the key of a car belonging to the owner of a flat named Sanjay Kumar Patsani.

While Mohanty fled with the car, Purohit immediately lodged a complaint in this regard in Airfield police station. A police team then nabbed Mohanty near Pipili and seized the stolen car and toy gun from him. Police said the accused has criminal antecedents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
toy gun car

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp