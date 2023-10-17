Odisha government order to speed up EKAMRA plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday directed the Khurda administration to expedite the implementation of the EKAMRA project and complete the work in time. Secretary to chief minister VK Pandian made field visits to different sites of the EKAMRA project and reviewed the progress. He instructed that all the detailed designs should be finalised and materials, and machinery mobilised to start work.

The project components include the link road from Taleswar to Kotitirtheswar road, box drains from Sanatorium Chhak to Taleswar and onwards, north parking along with the link road and duct laying works along the outer access road. Besides, public amenities on both sides of Purbadwar chhaak, behind Lingaraj haat and near South West Parking should also be started at the same time, he added.

The EKAMRA development project was conceived in 2019 and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid its foundation on June 28, 2023. The project is an integrated approach to acknowledge and revive the heritage value of the inner core of the old town of Bhubaneswar through urban design.

The old town, also known as Ekamra Kshetra, is a living heritage city with numerous temples, sacred water bodies, processional routes traditional communities of priests and diverse cultural activities and practices. The chief minister has always been keen to restore the heritage sites of the Old Town area, a release from the CMO said adding, that he had initiated the restoration of Bindu Sagar and the setting up of the Ekamra Bana project.

