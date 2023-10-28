NGT nod to Watco water storage at Sikharchandi
The east zone Bench of the Tribunal in its order recently observed no direction is required for shifting of the project to an alternate site.
Published: 28th October 2023 09:11 AM | Last Updated: 28th October 2023 09:11 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has vacated its order issued on June 12 this year paving way for Water Corporation of Odisha (Watco) to go ahead with its elevated water storage project at Sikharchandi hill.
The east zone Bench of the Tribunal in its order recently observed no direction is required for shifting of the project to an alternate site.The Tribunal, however, made it clear Watco will require to confine its activities with regard to construction of the water tank only to three acre of land even as it has been allotted 4 acre on the hills by Idco.
Besides, the tribunal directed Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in consultation with the Forest department to ensure adequate plantation of trees in the area. If necessary, BDA shall carry out plantation of trees, shrubs and plants which are native to the Sikharchandi hills, beyond proposed plantation of 18,000 saplings.