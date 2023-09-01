Five vehicle-mounted fogging machines for capital city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the dengue tally breaching the 1,500 mark in the state capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation introduced five vehicle-mounted fogging machines in the city to intensify its drive against the vector-borne disease.

The vehicles flagged off on Local Self Governance (LSG) day will be used in the worst affected areas to intensify the fogging drive. Apart from the five fogging machines, 10 mosquito oil sprayers were also given to the sanitation wing of the civic body to expedite its source reduction drive and prevent mosquito breeding.

This apart, as part of the LSG day projects worth around Rs 21 crore were also inaugurated in different parts of the state capital. A Mo Khata godown set up at an investment of Rs 67 lakh was inaugurated at Hatiasuni Wealth Centre, while a RCC box cell drain from Chintamaneswar High School to Sabara Sahi Jali gali developed at an investment of Rs 5.90 crore was also inaugurated.

BMC officials said the box drain project will benefit around 3,000 people of the locality who used to face waterlogging during heavy rains. A box drain project from Narayan School to Club Town on Main Drain no 1 was also inaugurated.

Besides, two road projects along with another drain project were also inaugurated. BMC on the day also introduced three AC ‘Mahajatra’ vehicles and one animal lifting ambulance to improve civic services in the city.

Minister Tukuni Sahoo, Ashok Chandra Panda, Mayor Sulochana Das, municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and other delegates including the local MLAs and corporators took part in the inauguration events. A magazine was also unveiled.

