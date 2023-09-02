IIT Bhubaneswar inks MoU to set up CoE in cyber security

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed an MoU with Gurgaon-based Whizhack Technologies Private Limited to set up a centre of excellence (CoE) in cyber security.

Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC), at IIT Bhubaneswar Prof Dinakar Pasla and Whizhack Technologies co-founder and chief operating officer Kaushik Ray signed the MoU.

The association with the leading vertically integrated cyber security company will help establish a research and development ecosystem at IIT Bhubaneswar for cyber security products and solutions, skilling and knowledge transfer, laboratory development and establishing cyber security centre of excellence, said IIT Bhubaneswar authorities.

The strategic collaboration will promote National Cyber Security Mission towards developing indigenous cyber defence solutions for various safety-critical infrastructure and application platforms, Prof Pasla said. He said, “A centre of excellence will be established in the area of Cyber-Physical Systems Security at IIT Bhubaneswar that will pursue research and development, training and knowledge transfer in cyber security, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.”

“Given the dearth in India’s cyber security workforce, the burgeoning security breaches, and government’s priority to strengthen India’s cyber security resource, this collaboration comes at a pertinent time,” Ray said.

