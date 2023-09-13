IMMT- Bhubaneswar pact with Nexus Power on EV battery tech

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT), Bhubaneswar on Monday inked a pact with city-based Felis Leo Widgets Private Limited (Nexus Power) here to work on advanced battery technology, especially in the field of electric vehicles (EV).

The MoU was signed on the inaugural day of the ‘One Week One Lab’ programme that kicked off on IMMT premises on the day. The programme will continue till September 16.

As Nexus Power is working on the development of bio-organic fast charge batteries, the CSIR-IMMT signed an MoU with the emerging startup from the state for a collaborative effort in developing the synthesis, testing and characterisation of advanced battery material which when combined with battery technology will propagate the development and help to find substitute to existing battery technology for EVs as well as other industries, said a scientist from IMMT.

Officials said IMMT is working on the development of battery materials through urban mining and also through primary resources. A battery testing lab in this connection has been developed where a battery in the form of a coin cell can be tested. This apart, the institute also inked MoUs with Sri Sri University and BOSE, Cuttack for both research and academic collaboration and to facilitate the internship of the students.

