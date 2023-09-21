Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Development Authority starts demarcating area for new city project

The government has ownership of more than 95 per cent land parcel in the area that has been identified for development of the city.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Sudarsan Maharana
BHUBANESWAR: Days after announcing its plan to develop a new city on the outskirts of the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority has initiated the process for demarcation of area and road for the proposed project. Accordingly, the superintending engineer (Division II) of the agency has invited bids for the finalisation of the agency for the work. BDA plans to complete the task w i t h i n t h r e e months from the date of finalisation of the process.

BDA vice chairman Balwant Singh during BDA’s foundation day recently, had shared information about the new city that the government agency has planned in Daspur and Gothapatana mouzas. BDA authorities said an area measuring 332.64 hectares is located within the mauzas of Daspur, Gothapatna and Malipada. The government has ownership of more than 95 per cent of land parcels in the area that has been identified for the development of the city. The city, which is being designed to accommodate up to 15,000 housing units and 60,000 people, is expected to create more than one lakh direct and indirect job opportunities in future.

The new city will also help cater to MICE, knowledge-based industries, service industries as well as the hospitality sector. It will have over 200 lakh commercial built-up area and as much MICE built-up area. Most importantly 45 per cent of its space will be green and open space. BDA officials said the master plan for the city was created considering the well-established academic institutions in the vicinity and the connectivity of the area with the state capital. BDA secretary Kabindra Sahoo said after the master plan submission, a team from MoHUA also made a field visit to the site.

“We have also received the go-ahead for the project from the State government and steps are being taken accordingly,” he said.

