Bhubaneswar: Labourer hit by speeding SUV dies

BHUBANESWAR: A labourer succumbed hours after being hit by a speeding luxury SUV in Saheed Nagar area of capital city.

The victim, Kartik Parida (50) of Jajpur was hit by a Mercedes GLS 400D SUV at around 5 pm near Panda Park on Friday. He was rushed to Capital Hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment. The car involved in the mishap is registered in the name of a private firm - Myspace Homes Pvt Ltd whose managing directors are Sk Mairajul Haque and Sashikant Barik.

The driver identified as Jagan Paika surrendered before police on Saturday. “A case has been registered and the vehicle seized. A motor vehicle inspector (MVI) will inspect the SUV and its documents. The vehicle will be released after an order from court is received,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.

Sources said Paika was reportedly returning from a laundry shop to Myspace office in Saheed Nagar area when the accident took place. Police are examining the CCTV footage to ascertain if the vehicle was indeed being driven by Paika.

Around 5,467 people had lost their lives in Odisha in road accidents in 2022 and 5,696 in 2023. Khurda is among the districts in the state which witnessed a rise in road accident related fatalities in the last two years. Around 332 and 385 people were killed due to road accidents in 2022 and 2023 respectively.