Bhubaneswar: Three including former lady bank staff held for Rs 1 crore fraud

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Sunday arrested three persons including former woman employee of ICICI Bank Swagatika Swain (28), for their alleged involvement in a fraud of Rs 1.04 crore.

The other two accused are Swain’s husband Manoj Kumar Sahoo (29) and the then ICICI Bank Dhenkanal branch deputy manager Prasant Kumar Sahoo. Swain had joined the bank in 2017 and was later posted as a relationship manager in Dhenkanal. She was entrusted with the responsibility of providing doorstep services to elite customers of the bank.

Swain with the help of her husband mostly targeted elderly people who were not tech-savvy and unaware of online banking services. After developing a camaraderie with the customers, Swain collected their personal details. As she had access to the banking system, she changed the registered mobile phone numbers of around a dozen customers without their knowledge.

The accused took advantage of Covid-19 lockdown and carried out fraudulent transactions between February 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Crime Branch officers suspect even the bank’s manager had connived with them.