Watermelons, coolers for Nandankanan inmates to beat the heat

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park has made special arrangements to protect its inmates from scorching heat.

Air coolers, sprinklers and ice-water have been made available in the zoo to provide relief to the animals from the intense heatwave conditions, zoo officials said. An SoP has been framed for smooth animal care during summer as per which all important enclosures will have wall thermometers to record maximum/ minimum temperature of the day.

Staff of animal sections have also been asked to remain vigilant during peak hours of the day and inform the zoo hospital in case any behavioral change of the animals is noticed. Provision of sprinklers has been made in all herbivore enclosures including Sambar deer, Manipuri deer, Barking deer, Swamp deer, Nilgai, Black buck and Giraffe. Similarly, provision of air coolers has been made for primate enclosures, while decision has been taken not to release chimpanzees to the exhibit area in case the temperature rises to more than 40 degree Celsius.

In carnivore enclosures, provision of running water pool and sprinklers has been made for the tiger, lion, leopard, jackal, hyena, wolf, wild dog and Indian fox species.

The zoo has also worked out a special menu for all the animals to keep them hydrated during summer. . Fruits with high water content like watermelon, sugarcane, cucumber and others have been added to their regular diet, zoo sources said.

“We have ensured round-the-clock drinking water supply in all enclosures and are monitoring health of the inmates with the help of veterinary experts,” said a zoo official. The zoo has also make adequate provision of drinking water kiosks at different places for tourists. More kiosks are likely to be set up, he said.