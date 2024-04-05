Bhubaneswar private schools accused of violating RTE Act for admissions under EWS

BHUBANESWAR: Parents of students selected for admission to private schools in the state capital under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota have alleged violation of Right to Education (RTE) Act by the institutions.

Members of Odisha Parents Federation on Thursday alleged 10 city-based schools are denying admission to students who have been selected under EWS quota by the School and Mass Education department. The students had applied for admission through RTE Paradarshi portal of the department and were allotted schools in the first phase of admission through a lottery system on March 22. The first round of admission started from March 27 and would continue till April 6.

In a letter to block education officer (BEO), Bhubaneswar, the parents stated the director of elementary education had drawn up the list of students for admission to Class I through lottery and sent it to the BEO. The BEO had forwarded the letter to all schools and the students were supposed to take admission after April 2.