Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation plans four water kiosks in each ward

BHUBANESWAR: With existing water kiosks proving inadequate, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday decided to increase the number to four in each ward, if required, in view of prevailing heatwave. BMC officials said at present 134 water kiosks have been set up in 67 wards of the city. The kiosks are functioning from 9 am to 4 pm daily to offer drinking water to people in scorching heat.

As the day temperature is hovering around 40 degree Celsius and mercury showing no signs of relenting, the number of water kiosks will be doubled in the coming days, an official from the civic body said. On the other hand, the civic authorities asked builders and contractors of different projects not to engage workers in open between 11 am and 3 pm and ensure adequate provision of water and shed for them in event of emergency.