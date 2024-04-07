Bhubaneswar's SUM surgeons remove tumour from teen’s nose

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons of Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital at Phulnakhara successfully removed a vascular tumour from the nose of a 16-year-old boy by employing the latest endoscopic endonasal approach.

The patient had come to the hospital with a vascular tumour in the nose extending up to the skull base. Professor and head of the ENT department Dr Khageswar Rout said the tumour known as juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma has been removed.

“As the patient was young and open surgery would have left facial scars causing deformity, we opted to go for endoscopic endonasal procedure, which is a minimally invasive technique and uses advanced gadgets,” said Dr Rout, who led the surgical team.

The patient is doing fine after surgery and is able to perform daily activities without any problems from the next day of the procedure. The boy’s family members thanked the surgical team that comprised assistant professor Dr Bibekananda Acharya and senior residents Dr Subrat Chandan Pradhan and Dr Rakesh Giri. Dean of the hospital Prof Arakhita Swain and medical superintendent Prof Rajesh Kumar Lenka extended all support for the surgery.