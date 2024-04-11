Odisha cops told to get rid of tattoos in 15 days

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to maintain professionalism among men and women in khaki, the Commissionerate Police has warned them against getting tattoos on their bodies.

“A good number of men were found with tattoos on their bodies which demeans the image of Special Security Battalion as well as Odisha Police since they are offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature,” read an order issued by DCP (Security), Special Security Battalion.

After careful consideration, it is decided from today (April 9) onwards that tattoos which are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted. A list should be made with names of men having tattoos on their bodies which are easily noticeable while in uniform, said the order.

Such cops have been asked to remove the tattoos within 15 days of receiving the order failing which departmental action will be initiated against them. DCP (Security) has instructed the cops to refrain from getting tattoos on their face, neck and hands to maintain professionalism.

“This guideline is for all personnel and officers of Odisha Police. It was noticed many personnel posted with SSB were imprinting tattoos on their bodies and it looked very unprofessional as they are posted at various vital installations like Chief Minister’s residence, Governor house, Assembly, Secretariat, High Court and others along with providing security to VVIPs,” said a senior police officer. The Indian Army has a very detailed screening process for permanent body tattoos of applicants. Permanent body tattoos are permitted only on inner face of forearm that is from inside of elbow to the wrist or below the knuckles on the backside of the palm.