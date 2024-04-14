Bhubaneswar celebrates 76th foundation day

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other leaders also extended best wishes to residents of Bhubaneswar.

The capital foundation day celebration committee in collaboration with the state government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also organised a host of events to mark the day. Chief secretary Pradeep Jena inaugurated a photo exhibition showcasing the seven-and-a-half decades of journey of Bhubaneswar, at Jayadev Bhawan.

A cultural programme was organised by the committee in collaboration with the I&PR department and BMC.

Committee president Pradosh Patnaik, vice president Pradyumna Mohanty, general secretary Sanat Mishra also spoke.