Bhubaneswar celebrates 76th foundation day

BHUBANESWAR: A Series of activities including a photo exhibition, cultural shows marked the 76th Capital foundation day celebrations here on Saturday.
Greeting residents of Bhubaneswar on the special occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the city has added a new chapter in the pages of history by keeping its heritage and dignity intact. He added that the Temple city has always given priority to people's welfare and marched forward to become a smart city with a touch of transformation. Naveen urged people to continue this trend.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other leaders also extended best wishes to residents of Bhubaneswar.
The capital foundation day celebration committee in collaboration with the state government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also organised a host of events to mark the day. Chief secretary Pradeep Jena inaugurated a photo exhibition showcasing the seven-and-a-half decades of journey of Bhubaneswar, at Jayadev Bhawan.
A cultural programme was organised by the committee in collaboration with the I&PR department and BMC.
Committee president Pradosh Patnaik, vice president Pradyumna Mohanty, general secretary Sanat Mishra also spoke.