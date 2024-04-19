Bhubaneswar cops launch helpline number for High-Efficiency Response

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Thursday launched helpline number - 6372500400 of High Efficiency Response (HER) team which was constituted a month back to deal with incidents of eve teasing, stalking and harassment on the roads. Police also launched an e-mail ID - herteam.bbsr@gmail.com where women can file online complaints if they are harassed or misbehaved with by anti-social elements.

The HER team, comprising 14 lady personnel and officers, is led by an ACP rank lady officer. HER is a dedicated team which will respond to any incident of harassment against women on the roads like passing of lewd comments, making inappropriate advances, and others,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

He said if any woman is harassed, she can contact HER team’s mobile phone number or dial 112 and her identity will not be revealed.

HER team has various sources including women special police officers (college students and those working in IT firms) and local informants to collect information in case any woman is being harassed.

Basing on information received and action initiated by HER team in the last one month, city police registered six cases on various complaints of women who were allegedly harassed on the roads. The team’s personnel received information that a miscreant was misbehaving with some nurses of a private hospital within Mancheswar police limits on Wednesday.

They immediately rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh.