DMRC conducts route survey from Capital Hospital to Trisulia in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A route survey for the proposed Metro Project in the capital region was carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently for relocation of essential utilities on the identified stretch, informed sources in the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC).
A senior official from BMRC said a special team of DMRC along with officials of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and other agencies concerned carried out the survey, a pre-requisite for implementation of the project, from Capital Hospital square to Trisulia for two days (Friday and Saturday).
Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), Commissionerate Police, TPCODL, GAIL, BSNL and WATCO officials were also a part of the survey.
“The main purpose of the survey was to find infrastructure and elements of different service and utility agencies within the identified stretch of the metro project. It included identification of traffic posts at major junctions, electricity poles, water pipes, telephone lines, gas pipelines and other essential utilities that need to be shifted to facilitate seamless execution of the project,”the officer informed The New Indian Express.
While the DMRC team left for New Delhi after winding up the survey work, the BMRC official said it is now with the agencies concerned to prepare estimation and place the same before the Corporation so that funds could be placed for shifting of the elements from the stretch.
Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for the proposed project at Trisulia on January 1 this year.
The project for which Odisha government has roped in DMRC, envisages to connect Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia in Cuttack in the first phase. Taken up at an investment of Rs 6,255 crore, the project is expected to be completed in the next four years.
In the first phase, the project will cover 26 km with 20 stations including Biju Patnaik International Airport, Capital Hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Ram Mandir, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Xavier square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana square, Patia square, KIIT square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan Zoological Park, Phulapokhari and Trisulia square.