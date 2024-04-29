DMRC conducts route survey from Capital Hospital to Trisulia in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A route survey for the proposed Metro Project in the capital region was carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently for relocation of essential utilities on the identified stretch, informed sources in the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC).

A senior official from BMRC said a special team of DMRC along with officials of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and other agencies concerned carried out the survey, a pre-requisite for implementation of the project, from Capital Hospital square to Trisulia for two days (Friday and Saturday).

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), Commissionerate Police, TPCODL, GAIL, BSNL and WATCO officials were also a part of the survey.

“The main purpose of the survey was to find infrastructure and elements of different service and utility agencies within the identified stretch of the metro project. It included identification of traffic posts at major junctions, electricity poles, water pipes, telephone lines, gas pipelines and other essential utilities that need to be shifted to facilitate seamless execution of the project,”the officer informed The New Indian Express.