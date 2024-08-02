Normal to above normal rainfall in next two months in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall in August and September, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The rainfall over the entire country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season is most likely to be above normal, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told mediapersons.

As per the IMD’s forecast for August and September, there is 35 per cent to 45 per cent probability that Odisha will experience normal to above normal rainfall. However, southern districts of the state may receive below normal rainfall in August.

Though the state is expected to receive good monsoon rains, days and nights are likely to remain warmer in August. “The day and night temperatures this month are expected to be above normal,” said the regional met office. After a sluggish start, the monsoon gained pace over Odisha last month due to three low pressure systems of which one intensified into a depression. In July, the state received 335.9 mm rainfall against its average of 341.4 mm.

Eleven districts in the state recorded deficit rains between June 1 and July 31, but the shortfall is likely to reduce further under the influence of a fresh low pressure area. The met office said the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form in next 24 hours. While the met office has predicted widespread rainfall in the state, isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Friday.

The special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office asked the collectors to remain alert to handle any emergency due to the anticipated heavy rainfall activity in next 24 hours.