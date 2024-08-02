Odisha man gets death penalty for murdering wife

BHUBANESWAR: A Bhubaneswar court has awarded death sentence to a man for murdering his wife on June 9, 2022. The court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Bandana Kar said the death penalty is subject to confirmation from the Orissa High Court.

Sanjeet Das, the convict, had murdered his wife Saraswati inside their house in Ghatikia within Bharatpur police limits a few days after she gave birth to their second daughter. While Saraswati worked as a nurse in a private hospital here, Sanjeet was unemployed and used to frequently quarrel with her as he had no source of income and besides, they had no son.

The convict stabbed his wife at least 33 times and even slit the throat of their elder daughter. The couple’s daughter survived the attack.

The court observed that the monstrosity of the crime categorises the convict’s act as ‘rarest of the rare’.

Since its establishment in 2008, this is the first case of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police in which a convict has been awarded death penalty.