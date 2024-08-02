OISF takes charge of Odisha's Nandankanan zoological park security

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) has taken charge of the security of Nandankanan Zoological Park here.

A 35-member OISF unit comprising one inspector, four sub-inspectors and 30 constables has been deployed in the zoo and the botanical garden.

The transfer of park security from local police and forest guards to OISF has been made in view of rising breaches and disturbances created by miscreants in the zoo.

The Forest department decided to enhance the safety and security of zoo after two officials and staff were assaulted by armed anti-socials in April this year. The anti-socials, brandishing sharp weapons, created havoc on the office premises, punching and slapping defenceless officials and breaking mobile phones, electronic items and other furniture.

The PCR van contacted for assistance allegedly stayed put outside the zoo premises raising serious question on the protection measures in place for the park officials and staff.

“The enhanced security by posting OISF personnel will not only curb anti-social incursions but also help in better zoo management and crowd control. An MoU between Nandankanan and OISF was signed on Monday,” said an official.

Meanwhile, in another development, the zoo lost a tiger cub born to white tigress Mousumi. The tigress gave birth to two stillborn and one cub on July 29. However, born prematurely, the cub was abandoned by the mother.